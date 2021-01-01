2020 Was One Of The Most Trying Years For Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the year 2020 was the most trying for Nigeria as a nation.

He, however, remarked that despite the challenges, he remained thankful for the start of another year.

He made this remark in his customary new year broadcast to the nation to mark the beginning of 2021.

“While acknowledging that 2020 was a very tough year, we saw this year put to test our national resilience and ability to survive these tough times and also gave renewed hope that we will again brave any storms that lay ahead in 2021 and beyond,” he said.

President Buhari stated that the challenges of 2020 would have been way too much for the country, if not for the resilience of Nigerians.

President Buhari also recalled that many pundits did not believe the country would survive when it got independence from Britain in 1960.

“Yet, here we are, 61 years by the next anniversary in October, and not only are we here, we are standing tall in the comity of nations as one country united under the will of God and also actively growing that indivisible Nigerian spirit that has enabled us, year after year, decade after decade, to weather all stormy waters and emerge stronger and better where others have fallen and disintegrated. This nation, this Nigeria will survive and thrive,” Buhari added.