2021: Davido sends new year message to fans

Music entertainer, David Adeleke, known as Davido has taken to social media to pen a new year message to his numerous fans.

 

The ‘Fem’ crooner encouraged his fans, saying 2021 will be a better year for them.

He wrote:

“Happy New Years my people !!! 2021 go do well AMEN ! 🎊!!”

Information Nigeria recalls that Davido recently got involved in a fight with Burna Boy inside a club in Ghana.

He was also alleged to have involved in yet another brawl with an unnamed person in ghana, the following day.

