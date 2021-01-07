‘2021, I’m Coming For Everything They Said I Couldn’t Have’ – BBNaija’s Tolani Baj

Former BBNaija Lockdown contestant, Tolani Baj, is confident of her success in 2021. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Wednesday to share her plans for the year.

The brand influencer boldly stated that she aims to get everything that she has been told is not within her reach. The reality TV star and media personality also told everyone to remember her name.

In her words:

“2021! I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t have. Remember the name. Tolani Baj.”

Read Also: Surround Yourself With Good Energy This Year – Tolani Baj

Information Nigeria recalls the A&R specialist shared that 2021 is the year where she gets to have a good time surrounded only by good vibes and energy.

See her post below: