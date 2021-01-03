“95% of Nigeria female bankers got their employment letters in hotel room” – Davido’s PLM, Isreal DMW says

Isreal DMW, Davido’s staff has alleged that 95% of female bankers in Nigeria got their employment letters in a hotel room.

His allegation comes after a Nigerian man, late Tunde Thomas, died of heart attack after discovering that his two kids were fathered by his wife’s boss.

Isreal in a post shared on his official Instagram page said that most Nigerian females are nothing but serial cheats.

He emphasized that many of them don’t take the normal procedure in getting employed but they get their employment letters in a hotel room instead.

In his words, he wrote:

“95 percent of Nigeria female bankers, are serial cheats. They usually get their employment letters in a hotel room”

His post has since sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below:

