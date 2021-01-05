Aborted Sex Party: Demolished Building Had No Valid Title, Permit – Kaduna Govt

Kaduna state Government has explained the reason for the demolition of the building housing Asher Kings and Queens restaurant; the alleged venue for a botched sex party in the state.

The government said the building was brought down for its illegal status stressing that, “checks of government records show that the building housing Asher restaurant had neither a valid title nor development permit.”

Kaduna State Urban Development and Planning Authority (KASUPDA) Director General, Ismail Umaru Dikko made this known during a press briefing for selected newsmen on Tuesday.

Also Read: Second Wave: Kaduna Imposes New Restrictions On Churches, Mosques, Others

He accepted that the earlier statement it issued through its Twitter handle was inaccurate.

He stated that the decision to demolish the property on December 31, 2020, was in line with the laws and regulations of the state on any property that was in violation of its provisions.

Umar-Dikko added that the illegal status of the building became a very separate matter from the trigger event, the third-party elements who had planned and advertised an unlawful gathering purportedly at the restaurant.