Actor Saheed Balogun Spends Time With His Children (Photo)

Veteran Nigerian actor, Saheed Balogun, has taken to social media to show that he indeed fulfills his fatherly responsibilities. The popular movie star shared a photo on his Instagram page in which he can be seen with his grown-up kids at the cinemas.

The actor cum movie producer captioned the photo thus:

“Daddy duties with @khalid_gram @itisjamal_1 Aaliyah and Enny. Me as yuppie daddy”

Information Nigeria recalls the 53-year-old actor, who laid his mother to rest in February 2020 with a ceremony that had celebrities and top government officials in attendance, reunited on set with his ex-wife, Fathia Balogun now Fathia Williams in her 2019-released movie.

See his post below: