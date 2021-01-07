Actor Yul Edochie Celebrates As He Clocks 39

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is in a celebratory mood on Thursday, January 7, 2021 because it is his 39th birthday on earth.

The film star took to his Twitter page to celebrate himself while he also seized the opportunity to announce his intentions to run for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023. He asked for God’s grace to see him through.

He wrote:

“Happy 39th birthday to me. Last year l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord. This year I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023. To bring real Peace, Unity & Progress. The youths deserve a chance to fix our Nation So help us God. Amen!”

See his post below: