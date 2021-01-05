Most of the motivational speakers online are into mobile prostitution: Actor Zubby Michael

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, isn’t one to mince words especially when it has to do with something he disapproves of.

Just recently, the actor who is also a special assistant to the governor of Anambra state shared a new photo of himself on Instagram.

In the caption, Michael blasted motivational speakers. According to him, such people are often unsuccessful in real life and are mobile prostitutes.

In his words: “Most of the motivational speakers online are into mobile prostitution and some failed in real life.”