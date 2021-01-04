Actress Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph-Olagunju has treated fans with stunning photos as she celebrates her birthday.

The curvy film star turned a year on Monday and she flooded her Instagram feed with beautiful pictures.

The self-proclaimed “Mother Hen” also extended her heartfelt appreciation to God.

Anita penned;

“This adorable day a very special day an angel was born, the one who carrys the burden of others on her head, the one who cry at the tears of others. The special one who have been protected and crowned a queen by God On this special day.

“just want to thank you God for the priceless gift of life that you have given me “

and for the wonderful people you have put in my Life. I have had moments where I wondered why God loves me so much chai to give me another year of bliss filled with love”

“I have Assurance and trust God for the many more years of bliss ahead

kneel on your throne and I am shouting at the roof top saying thank you Jesus “

I’m most loved by God happy special birthday to me ”

See the photos below: