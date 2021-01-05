Actress Beverly Osu Shares Her Maid’s Experience With Laced Cookies

Nigerian actress cum model, Beverly Osu has taken to social media to share domestic help’s hilarious experience with laced cookies.

The film star revealed that she was got a call that her domestic help had consumed the cookies which was prepared with weed and the latter learnt the hard way.

“Just got a phone call I can’t even laugh My house help ate one of the cookies in my fridge…You know the type with herbs…now homegirl is hot and cold …She says she is vibrating …Kia Beverly no go lee pesin mama… 2021 hasn’t even started yet” she wrote.

Osu also shared a screenshot of her conversation with the lady in question and she accompanied it with a piece of advice for her fans.

The model wrote;

“ALWAYS READ BEFORE YOU EAT…”

See her post below: