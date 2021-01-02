Reactions as Don Davies’ parents demand N100million compensation over alleged molestation

Mr and Mrs Iniobong Archibong, parents of 11-year-old Don-Davies, a JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School, Idoro Uyo, have demanded the sum of N100million compensation for alleged molestation and mistreatment meted on their child while in the school hostel.

The demand was made known in a letter addressed to the Principal of the School on December 22, 2020.

According to Vanguard, the parents gave the school 21 days of the receipt of the letter to pay the N100million compensation.

The post has since sparked reactions on social media.

