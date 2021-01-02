Alleged Paternity Scandal: FCMB not compelled to remove their MD – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to react to the report of a Nigerian man, Tunde Thomas, who died of heart attack after discovering that the two kids from his marriage were indeed fathered by another man.

Information Nigeria recalls that the story went viral on social media after Bolanle Cole, a Nigerian lawyer and political analyst known as TD Cole Esq has shared an incredible tale.

Reacting, Olunloyo said:

“🇳🇬 bank @MyFCMB @cenbank are NOT compelled to remove their MD Adam Nuru cos he fathered two children by Moyo Thomas the real adulterer. My series #Marriageisascam explains this BEST. Keep your personal life away from corporate life. The children are the ones HURT #BeFocused2021”

