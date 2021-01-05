American Entrepreneur Bea Lewis Releases Another Photo With Aliko Dangote

American restaurateur, Bea Lewis has taken to her Instagram story to release a new photo featuring business mogul, Aliko Dangote.
In the photo, the duo were spotted at the gym, wearing their sportswear.
Lewis captioned the photo;
“Here’s my fat face for Twitterverse. I hope you guys worked out today.”
Information Nigeria reported earlier that Nigerians had reacted after the Atlanta-based lady alleged that she once dated the Nigerian business magnate and he ”broke her heart in 1000 pieces.”
The entrepreneur also claimed that she learnt a lot from him than any other person she has met.
Read Also: Nigerians React After Lady Claims She Dated Aliko Dangote And He Broke Her Heart
See her full post below: