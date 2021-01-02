Another Miami-Based Lady Claims She Is Dating Aliko Dangote; Calls Out Bea Lewis Over Her Allegations

Popular businessman, Aliko Dangote is currently the topic of discussion on social media following accusations made by another Miami-based woman.

The Black American woman, with the Instagram username @allarounda1, spilled some tea on their time together.

The woman posted a video of herself and the business mogul lying on the same couch. In the video, Dangote covered himself with an orange blanket while he was fixated on his mobile phone.

Information Nigeria reported on Friday that an entrepreneur, Bea Lewis had taken to her Instagram page to recount her experience while dating the billionaire mogul and she claimed that he “broke my heart in 1000 pieces.”

Lewis mentioned that she learnt a lot from the businessman as he changed her perspective on work ethics, and upped her overall financial portfolio.

In reaction to this, @allarounda1 followed Lewis and she teasingly referred to her “sister wife.”

The woman took a step further to share damning evidence to prove that she is in a romantic relationship with the business mogul.

It didn’t end there as she dragged Lewis by the neck, noting that Dangote had given her a non-disclosure agreement to sign.

See the screenshots below: