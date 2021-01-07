“Apologies Can Fix A Broken Relationship” – Actress Mide Martins

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Mide Martins
Nigerian actress, Mide Martins

Nigerian film star, Mide Funmi Martins has enlightened her Instagram followers on the healing powers of apologies.

According to Martins, tendering an apology can go a long way in mending a broken relationship.

The actress noted that not all relationship fail because of cheating and she also mentioned that saying “sorry” can repair the damage.

In her words;

“Not All Relationships End Because Of Cheating!!! Some Could Be Lack Of Respect, Effort, Communication, Love, Time , Attention. Do You Know That A Simple Sentence “ I AM VERY SORRY PLS FORGIVE ME“ Can Fix A Broken Relationship!!! Be Humble Always!!!”

Read Also: Actress Mide Martins Sustains Scary Head Injury On Set

See her post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here