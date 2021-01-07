“Apologies Can Fix A Broken Relationship” – Actress Mide Martins

Nigerian film star, Mide Funmi Martins has enlightened her Instagram followers on the healing powers of apologies.
According to Martins, tendering an apology can go a long way in mending a broken relationship.
The actress noted that not all relationship fail because of cheating and she also mentioned that saying “sorry” can repair the damage.
In her words;
“Not All Relationships End Because Of Cheating!!! Some Could Be Lack Of Respect, Effort, Communication, Love, Time , Attention. Do You Know That A Simple Sentence “ I AM VERY SORRY PLS FORGIVE ME“ Can Fix A Broken Relationship!!! Be Humble Always!!!”
See her post below: