As A Nation, We Cannot Afford To Fail This New Year – Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed that Nigeria cannot afford to fail in 2021.

He made this known in his New Year message to Nigerians.

Jonathan stated that the new year is the beginning of a new journey, a new chapter, a fresh opportunity to start and recover from the losses of 2020.

The former president stated that “as a nation, we cannot afford to fail this New Year; ignoring the existing gaps and contradictions that have continued to threaten our peace, unity, and progress.”

He said “going forward, we should retool our disposition to imbibe new ways and embrace new traditions. Cultures that would correct the faultiness in our nation and promote peace, guarantee security, and hope to all our people.”