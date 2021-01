In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has allegedly received Pfizer’s Vaccine for coronavirus.

According to reports, Mr Atiku took the dose in Dubai to hinder the emergence of any COVID-19 symptoms.

It was very welcoming news when it was said that Pfizer’s vaccine, when taken in its full two-dose regimen, is 95 percent effective at making one asymptomatic of COVID-19.

