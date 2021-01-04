Atiku Sells Off Shares In Intels, Accuses Buhari Of Destroying His Business

Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for his decision to sell his shares in Integrated Logistics Services Limited (Intels).

Atiku made this known in a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe.

He explained that the federal government had been unable to separate politics from business and had been going after his business since 2015.

Ibe disclosed that Atiku had been selling off his shares in the company gradually since the face-off with the government started but the process was only concluded in 2020.

Also Read: Nigeria Suffered From Lazy, Uninspiring Leadership – Atiku

“Co-founder of Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited (Intels), Atiku Abubakar, has been selling his shares in Intels over the years,” the statement read.

“It assumed greater urgency in the last five years because this government has been preoccupied with destroying a legitimate business that was employing thousands of Nigerians, because of politics.

“He has sold his shares in Intels and redirected his investment to other sectors of the economy for returns and creation of jobs.”