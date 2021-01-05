‘Atiku Sold His Shares, Collected $5.4m Balance’ – Intels

Intels Nigeria Limited has shed more light on the relationship cut off between its company and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The company made this clarification in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

The Company explained it severed association with the politician who was one of its major shareholders after he sold shares of Orlean-Invest Group, Intels’ parent company, between December 2018 and January 2019, for approximately $60m.

Recall that the former vice president blamed President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for his decision to sell his shares in Intels.

The company revealed in the statement titled, ‘Intels severs ties with Atiku’, on Monday, that Atiku had received his balance of $5.4m.

The statement signed by Intels spokesman, Tommaso Ruffinoni, alleged that Atiku owed the company $24.1m before converting his shares.