Battle of Mistresses: Aliko Dangote Accused Of Breaking Lady’s Heart

Popular business magnate, Aliko Dangote has been a topic of discussion on social media since the 1st of January.

The whole drama unfolded after a lady identified as Bea Lewis alleged that she was once romantically involved with the richest man in Africa.

Many were surprised to find out that the business mogul, who lives a private life, was still in the dating scene. Lewis had taken to her Instagram page to share her experience with Dangote.

The 33-year-old Atlanta based businesswoman and fitness enthusiast claimed Dangote broke her heart into pieces, but she admitted that he taught her quite a lot. The beautiful lady noted that the Dangote changed her perspective on work ethic and patience, adding that he upped her overall financial portfolio.

Following the shocking revelation, Lewis gained thousands of followers.

Some Twitter users also rose to defend Dangote, citing that he is a single man and has done no wrong. Others wondered why the religious conservatives in the northern part of the country, who were quick to attack Rahama Sadau over her backless dress, suddenly went dumb on Dangote’s alleged relationship.

Things took an interesting turn after another woman, whose first name appeared to be Courtney, waded into the drama. Using the Instagram handle, allarounda1, the lady tagged Lewis and she teasingly referred to her as “sister wife.” She also indicated that she is also dating the business magnate. Dangote eventually got caught in the ruckus between the two ladies.

Courtney also came with damning evidence as she spilled some tea on her time with the billionaire mogul. The lady posted a video of herself and the business mogul lying on the same couch. In the video, Dangote covered himself with an orange blanket while he was fixated on his mobile phone.

It didn’t end there as she dragged Lewis by the neck, noting that Dangote had given her a non-disclosure agreement to sign. Lewis, however, failed to respond to the claims. Days later, she took to her Instagram story to release a new photo featuring business mogul, Aliko Dangote.

In the photo, the duo were spotted at the gym, wearing their sportswear. The entrepreneur captioned the photo; “Here’s my fat face for Twitterverse. I hope you guys worked out today.”

