‘Nengi knows the game more than you, stop hating’ – Fan blasts Mercy Eke

Popular ex BBNAIJA housemate subscribed to premium dragging on social media where her subscription was fully used up.

Mercy Eke who was asked why she failed to wish her fellow Reality TV star a happy birthday after claiming they were friends.

The question touched a tough spot in her head and then went nut by taking to her Snapchat to blast fans.

Mercy Eke on Instagram had once claimed she is friends with Nengi and now it all seems it’s all for the grams as what she said on Snapchat was that being friends with someone is not by force.

She added that Nengi fans wished for her to be like her, that she is the real b**ch they crave for.

Ninjas have reacted to her claims saying Nengi is much more intelligent, articulate and blessed than her.

According to them, Mercy ought to give thanks to her ex-boyfriend, Ike who gave her lessons on her manner of utterances.