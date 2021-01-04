BBNaija Ended For Me The Day Prince Was Evicted – Dorathy

Before Prince’s eviction from the Big Brother’s show, you could recall how close he was to Dorathy Bachor but had a thing for Tolani Baj.

However, Dorathy had a thing for BrightO who had a thing for Wathoni. It was really complicated. But after the end of the show, Dorathy and Prince became inseparable and they gave us a hint how they started to like each other.

A Dorathy Bachor fan, disclosed what happened to her the day Prince was evicted from the show. See tweet: Well, this tweet didn’t go unnoticed as Dorathy and Prince came out to disclose what happened that day.

At that point in the game, Dorathy was into Prince but Tolani Baj was all around him, making Dorathy keep her distance. But the day he was evicted, Dorathy ran to him and gave him a hug from behind. She disclosed that the game ended that day for her. See tweet:

Prince also came out to confess that, if he had turned back, it wouldn’t have ended well, as he will shed premium tears. See tweet: Well, after the end of the show, they’ve been seen together severally and it got to a point where Dorathy met Prince’s family. We hope their love story end well like other successful reality stars.





