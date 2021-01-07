BBNaija’s Dorathy Snags Endorsement Deal With Hair Brand

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor has snagged a new endorsement deal with a luxury hair brand.

The reality TV star cum serial entrepreneur announced on Wednesday that she is the latest celebrity to join the luxury hair brand.

Sharing her excitement about her latest win, Dorathy wrote;

“Dorathehairxplora! Everyone around me knows how finicky I am when it comes to my hair game. Irrespective of the occasion; casual or formal, It has to be laid! I mean, LAID to perfection!!! A bad hair day? Y’all know I can’t relate.

“My mood largely depends on how good my hair looks. Once my hair looks good, then I’m halfway ready to take on the world.

“I am super excited to be joining Lucious Hair family as Brand Ambassador.

Bone straight? Curly? or Wavy? @luciousvirginhair got you!

“Exploras, it’s now a level playing field to see if any of you can match my hair game

Dora The Hairxplora #Dorathehairxplora #DoraLuciousvirginhair”

See her post below: