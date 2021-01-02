BBNaija’s Dorathy To Launch Lingerie Line Soon

Big Brother Naija season 5 first runner-up, Dorathy Bachor is set to start her very own lingerie collection soon.

The reality TV star shared the good news with her teeming fans via Instagram on Friday and she noted that her line seeks “to solve the lingering problem of finding the perfect lingerie for not only full chested women but every woman”.

Sharing a teaser for her new lingerie line, dubbed “MFC Lingerie” (My Full Chest), Dorathy wrote;

“01.01.2021

It’s the beginning of a new year and I’m super excited.

Looking back at how 2020 started, if anyone told me I’d be half where I am now, I definitely would have had a good laugh.

2020 was all sorts of emotions mashed together, but it all ended in joy .

I just want to say thank you for the love, support and prayers these past months.

As we ride through 2021 with smiles and blessings at every point, let’s lift a glass to a vision that was born out of innate passion to solve the lingering problem of finding the perfect lingerie for not only full chested women, but every woman.

MFC LINGERIE is coming… are you ready?”

