BBNaija’s Nengi Gifts Lucy Six Digit Figures To Support Her Business

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi has gifted her colleague, Lucy a huge amount of money to invest in her business.

On Thursday, Lucy announced the exciting new via her Instagram story. The reality TV star, who runs a grill business, extended her sincere gratitude to her benevolent co-star.

“I’m screaming… @nengiofficial sent me 6 digit figure to support my business. After you na you. #lucination just go drop kisses for my girl,” she wrote.

Nengi also re-shared the post along with the words;

“Got you baby.”

See the post below: