BBN’s Tochi hints about upcoming BBN Lockdown weddings

Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi, a rapper and real estate agent has hinted about the upcoming BBNaija lockdown weddings this year 2021.

According to him, there will be a series of BBNaija lockdown weddings as he confirms it with his full chest and fans can’t wait to see those who will walk down the aisle.

The BBNaija lockdown season 5 produced a lot of couples who are still together even after the show and per Tochi’s post, they are going to take it to the next level which is marriage.

Fans whose favorites are part of those who are assumed to be getting married this year are so eager to see them tie the knot as they show them so much, love.

See his tweet below: