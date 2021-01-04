‘Be Careful Of Motivational Speakers, They Hide Their Truths’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has touched on a topic many shy away from. The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday to advise people to be careful of whom they seek counsel from.

This is especially because majority of motivational speakers who come on social media to offer advice and act like they know it all are hiding a lot from those who don’t know them well enough.

In her words:

“I just came across a “motivational speaker’s” post on Instagram. Be careful who you seek counsel from. Many of the people some of us follow and aspire to be like are hiding their truths. It’s all smoke and mirrors. Don’t be misled. This life. Dey your lane and take am easy ✌️❤️ 🏋🏻‍♀️”

See her post below: