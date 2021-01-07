Be Courageous To Handover Power In 2023, Wike Tells APC

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that Nigerians are earnestly waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power at the federal level in 2023.

He expressed that Nigerians want this change because they desire a party that can enshrine good governance, improved economy, and developmental projects that PDP has continued to provide in the states that it controls.

Governor Wike made the assertion at the inauguration of the 11.53 kilometers Agbonchai-Afam road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas, and performed by the former Senate Majority leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Wike stated that the hope of Nigeria depends on the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Eleme people, I want to sincerely thank you for the support that you’ve given to me and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Do not relent. Continue because the hope of this country depends on PDP.

He declared that the PDP is working in Rivers State and in other states that are controlled by PDP.

He urged Senator Ndume and the APC to respect the wishes of Nigerians who are determined to return the PDP to power in 2023 to provide the dividends of democracy.