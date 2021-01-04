‘Being A Good Girl And Staying Faithful To Your Man Doesn’t Pay’ – Bobrisky Tells Ladies

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has set tongues wagging after he offered an advice to his female fans.

The crossdresser posted a video where he advised ladies not to date broke men in 2021. According to Bobrisky, being a good girl and staying loyal in a relationship does not pay.

The self-proclaimed male barbie mentioned that ladies should allow rich men spend money on them and he also offered to hook interested girls up with rich men.

In his words;

“If you’re going to follow Bobrisky advise in 2021 raise your hands up, good girl doesn’t pay. Hope you know that? I’m a good girl, I don’t go out I don’t want to cheat on my boyfriend, it doesn’t pay!

“In 2020, you have been a good girl and what have you gained, let the money spender spend on you dear.”

See the reactions and video below: