‘Being A Good Girl Never Goes Out Of Style’ – Rico Swavey Replies Bobrisky

Reality TV star, Rico Swavey, has given his take on Bobrisky’s advice to women. The Nigerian musician, whose real name is Patrick Fakoya, wrote on his Twitter page that being a good girl has a lot of advantages.

He also stated that ladies should not blindly accept the advice because the person giving it is not a girl and therefore cannot relate to the experiences of women.

In his words:

"Before you consider bobrisky's advice, remember he's not a girl. Being a good girl never goes out of style…… Rico swavey 2021….."