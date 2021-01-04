Being a good girl never goes out of style – Rico Swavey warns ladies

Rico Swavey with real names Patrick Fakoya has warned those who want to heed Bobrisky‘s advice of a good girl doesn’t pay this year 2021.

Bobrisky in a video advised ladies to go wayward saying being a good girl doesn’t pay and being faithful to one guy doesn’t pay hence they should use what they have to get what they want.

In the video the socialite shared, he was seen advising young girls who think they are faithful to their partners that such life doesn’t pay rather they should leave his kind of life which means the opposite of faithfulness.

The video has caught the attention of Nigerians and has quickly going viral.

Rico Swavey reacting to that warned ladies to think very well before considering Bobrisky’s advice and also remember that he’s not a girl adding that being a good girl never goes out of style.

Before you consider bobrisky’s advice, remember he’s not a girl. Being a good girl never goes out of style…… Rico swavey 2021….. — RIco Swavey 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@iamricoswavey) January 3, 2021

