Biden Certification: Strong Institutions Vital To Sustain Democracy — Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday stated that strong institutions are vital to sustaining democracy.

The former Vice President stated this while reacting to the certification of the electoral victory of United States President-elect Joe Biden by the US Congress.

Reacting to the development, Atiku tweeted:

“Democracy, as it is often said, is a process. With the culmination of the process certifying the electoral vote of @JoeBiden as the next President of the United States, it is clear that strong institutions are vital to the sustainability of democracy.

“This is a lesson to be learnt: that strong institutions and not strong personalities are the bulwark of a rich democratic culture.”