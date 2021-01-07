Biden Certification: Strong Institutions Vital To Sustain Democracy — Atiku

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Biden Certification: Strong Institutions Vital To Sustain Democracy —Atiku
Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday stated that strong institutions are vital to sustaining democracy.

The former Vice President stated this while reacting to the certification of the electoral victory of United States President-elect Joe Biden by the US Congress.

Also Read: US Capitol: Leaders Must Not Cling To Power, Says Jonathan

Reacting to the development,  Atiku tweeted:

“Democracy, as it is often said, is a process. With the culmination of the process certifying the electoral vote of @JoeBiden as the next President of the United States, it is clear that strong institutions are vital to the sustainability of democracy.

“This is a lesson to be learnt: that strong institutions and not strong personalities are the bulwark of a rich democratic culture.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here