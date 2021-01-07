Bobrisky Dishes Out Another Advice To Ladies

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has offered another piece of advice to young ladies on how to act when a man approaches them.

The crossdresser released a video via Instagram where he instructed ladies to give their account number to any man, who requests for their phone number.

According to Bobrisky, if the man cannot send money to the lady first then should move to another available lady because there is no time to waste.

In his words;

”If any guy wants your account number this year, please push him your account number first. If he cannot send you money, he should move to the next b**tch.

This year we need money not time wasters, if you want my time, please send me money.”

Watch the video below: