Bobrisky Sprays Money On Nengi At Her Birthday Party

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky went all out to make Nengi’s birthday celebration a memorable one.

The crossdresser sprayed wads of cash on Nengi while she showed off her dancing skill.

Information Nigeria recalls that Nengi rang in her 23rd birthday on Friday and she received a couple of gifts.

Her fans gifted She had already received a Range Rover as a gift from the ninjas to mark her 23rd birthday.

Bobrisky rocked in a shiny dress with a yellow hair wig whilst Tacha donned a white top and a pair of jeans to the party.

Watch the video below: