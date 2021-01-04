‘Bobrisky’s Advice Might Not Work For You’ – BBNaija Vee Warns Ladies

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Vee has shared her thoughts on Bobrisky’s recent advice to ladies.

Information Nigeria reported earlier that the crossdresser posted a video where he advised ladies not to date broke men in 2021. According to Bobrisky, being a good girl and staying loyal in a relationship does not pay.

The self-proclaimed male barbie also mentioned that ladies should allow rich men spend money on them and he offered to hook interested girls up with the men.

Taking to Twitter, Vee noted that her happiness can never be attached to money.

Reacting to the tweet, a lady asked her if she should follow Bobrisky’s advice.

Vee responded;

“I love Bobrisky but her advice is kinda personal to her. It works for HER. It might not work for you. Hustle the way you know how to”

See the tweets below: