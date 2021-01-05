Boko Haram: Outside Maiduguri, Nobody Is Safe In Borno – Prof Dikwa

Professor Khalifa Dikwa, Dean, Borno Elders Forum has expressed serious concerns over the rising insecurity in the state.

Professor Dikwa expressed that outside the capital of the state, Maiduguri, people living in Borno State are not safe.

The socio-political analyst told Channels Television’s Newsnight on Monday.

“Even if they (Boko Haram) are not physically there, they are psychologically there, disturbing the people,” Dikwa.

“From time to time, they ride their motorcycles, come and harass them to pay levies and so on. Outside Maiduguri, no even five kilometres, nobody is safe. And they can strike at any time.”

He further claimed that the military did not heed to the advice of the Private Military Contractor (PMC) to man the country’s land borders after they had “decimated” Boko Haram in 2014.

Prof Dikwa also called for more collaboration among security agencies in the fight against insurgency.

He pointed out that the military alone cannot fight terrorism in Borno State.