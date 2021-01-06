Boko Haram: Western Nations Have Shown Borno More Concern Than Arab Countries, Says Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has claimed that countries in the west are more concerned about the people of the state amid Boko Haram attacks than the rich Arab nations.

Zulum stated this in Maiduguri on Tuesday when he received the Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Saleh Fheied Saleh.

He noted that the state over the years has been supported by Europe, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and other countries.

The Borno State Governor, however, commended Palestine for its solidarity with the State.

“They have demonstrated concern and have made efforts to support our traumatized citizens in many ways especially on food, medicals, and livelihoods.

“However, that level of concern never came from Arab countries with whom millions of Borno people share similarity in religion and culture. We have indigenous Shuwa Arabs in Borno, this shows how our histories are tied.

“We have made severe efforts, written and visited embassies of Arab countries, especially those that are rich and not dealing with crises, but the majority do not care about our situation, neither do they support us,” he said.