Buhari, Osinbajo, SGF To Take COVID-19 Vaccine On Live Telecast

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other Nigerian leaders are expected to receive their COVID-19 vaccines on live TV.

The executive director and chief executive officer, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib revealed this on Thursday.

He disclosed that plans were already in the pipeline to make this happen.

Shuaib spoke in Abuja during the regular media briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He noted that the act will be in compliance with what has been obtainable in other countries of the world where leaders receive the vaccine in public view.

Also Read: COVID-19: Osun Govt Announces Date For School Resumption

He noted that this will not only promote awareness but also encourage others to believe in the process and safety of the vaccine.

The NPHCDA boss added however that it doesn’t mean political leaders are more valued than other citizens or even frontline health workers.

He said: “We will like to see a situation where Mr President, the Vice-President, the SGF, critical leaders come and take the vaccine in the full glare of the public to demonstrate that these vaccines are safe. So we have to make provisions for those.”