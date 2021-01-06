Canadian Singer The Weeknd Shows Off New Grotesque Look In Music Video

Popular Canadian singer, The Weekend has got tongues wagging after he unveiled his new grotesque look in the visuals of his new song, “Save Your Tears.”

The four-minute long music video, which was released on Tuesday, has garnered over 4.5 million views so far.

The 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, had sparked speculation that he had undergone plastic surgery after he showed up to the 2020 American Music Awards, wearing massive bandages on his seemingly bruised face.

In the music video, the Canadian singer had the bandages taken off and he showed his face which had been altered with prosthetics that imitated major plastic surgery.

Watch the music video below: