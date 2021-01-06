Cardi B Debunks Pregnancy Rumors

American superstar rapper, Cardi B, has cleared the air on speculations that she might be pregnant after posting a photo of herself and her husband, Offset together.

The Grammy award winning rapper was aiming for a different reaction only to end up sparking rumors that she is carrying her second child.

Taking to Twitter to clear the air, the ‘WAP’ rapper writes:

“Not me posting a picture on IG of Set grabbing my ass cheek and people in the comments thinking he touching a pregnant belly….Sexy mission fail”

Information Nigeria recalls the hip hop artist made it clear to a troll that she owes no one a moral responsibility towards children because her music is stictly for adults.

See her tweet below:

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1346686287118385154?s=20