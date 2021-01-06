Cobhams Asuquo Celebrates As He Turns 40

Nigerian musician, Cobhams Asuquo, is grateful to God for witnessing his 40th birthday on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The award-winning music producer, singer, and songwriter shared his gratitude via his official Twitter page.

Sharing a picture of himself looking dapper, the ‘One Hit’ crooner writes a heartfelt message about the favor of God in his life.

“Today, I turn 40! I feel very fortunate and blessed. I don’t have much to regret. All my life, I’ve been counted among the lucky few. I’ve learned that I don’t need to apologize for God’s favor in my life; so I embrace my new age and all the blessings that follow. God has… already given me an early gift so if you wish to send gifts, please reconsider and send money instead.

“Pls DM for my account number!. Otherwise, your best wishes will do. Pls we are not turning up o. There is COVID!……We will turn up in September. Meanwhile, happy birthday to me!!!!!!“, he wrote.

See his post below:

