Comedian Mr Macaroni Shares Experience At 2019 BBNaija Audition

Popular social media comedian, Debo Adedayo, alias Mr Macaroni, has shared that he auditioned for BBNaija in 2019.

The social media sensation, brand influencer, and activist took to his Twitter page on Thursday morning to reveal that he was part of those who auditioned for the fourth season that produced Mercy Eke as the winner.

The 28-year-old noted that he had shared his experience on his Facebook page about two years ago.

“So about 2 years ago, February 1, 2019, I went for BBN Audition and I shared the experience on my Facebook. Read and Enjoy“, he tweeted.

In his write-up, the comic skit maker said that he was encouraged to go for the audition by people around him then.

See his post below:

https://twitter.com/mrmacaronii/status/1347086322251550720?s=20