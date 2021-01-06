Coronavirus, Hunger Killing Nigerians – Seun Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Seun Kuti, has spoken up for the hungry masses in Nigeria whom no one remembers due to the impact of COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Grammy-nominated artist shook a few tables by saying that privileged people are creating awareness about COVID-19 but ignoring the hunger in the land because it does not affect them.

“CORONA IS REAL AND KILLING US. I LIKE THE ZEAL THAT OUR FAVES ARE USING TO TELL US ABOUT IT HUNGER BEEN KILLING US TOO THO AND IF ALL DIE NA DIE WHERE IS THE ZEAL THERE? OR THIS IS JUST BECAUSE CORONA CAN KILL YOU TOO BUT HUNGER DEY KILL ONLY POOR MAN?“, he wrote.

See his post below: