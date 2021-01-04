Court Sends Sowore, Four Others To Prison

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore and four others have been remanded by a Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of their bail applications.

The formal bail of the Sahara Reporters publisher would be heard on Tuesday, January 5, 2020.

The Magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello said all the charges are bailable, except if the defendants are deemed likely to evade trial or commit the same offence.

She asked that the formal bail application should be brought before her at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday and ordered that the defendants be allowed access to medical attention and to a lawyer of their choice.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the activist and four others were arraigned on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

The five arraigned persons, however, denied the charges levelled against them.