COVID-19: Ebonyi Reopens Schools Jan. 18

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has postponed school resumption earlier scheduled for Monday 4th January 2021, to 18th of the same month.

Umahi made this known in statement signed by the commissioner for education Dr. Onyebuchi Chima.

He revealed that the postponement was as a result of the need to take precautions against the second wave of Covid-19 and in compliance with the directives of the Presidential Task Force on Covid19.

Also Read: COVID-19: Schools To Resume January 11: Bayelsa Govt

He said: “I have been directed by the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. David Umahi to inform all public, private and mission Nursery, Primary, Secondary schools, Ebonyi State Colleges, University and the general public that due to the need to take precautions against the impending second wave of Covid19 and in compliance to the directives of the Presidential Task Force on Covid19:

“That all public, private and mission Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools in Ebonyi State shall resume on Monday 18th January 2021 instead of 4th January as earlier scheduled.”

He, however, pointed out that tertiary institutions in the state will resume academic activities on the 4th of January on condition of strict observance of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 protocols.