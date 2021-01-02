COVID-19 : How God Spared My Life – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerians who survived COVID-19 and witness the New Year to thank God for His mercies.

Obasanjo stated that he was spared by God to witness the New Year despite the turbulence and challenges posed to humanity in 2020 by COVID-19 pandemic purposely to “serve Him and humanity more and more.”

Obasanjo made this remark at the second annual Thanksgiving Service of the Ogun state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta on Saturday.

Also Read: Nigerian Army Will Shame And Disgrace Terrorists In 2021 – Buratai

The former president expressed that he survived 2020 not because he was more righteous or cleverer than any of those that were swept away by the pandemic in Nigeria, Africa, and the rest of the world.

He said: “It is our duty to give thanks to God. You will be the most ungrateful person if you do not perform the duty of giving thanks to God.

“In all circumstances, give thanks. Therefore if you fail to give thanks, you are failing a very significant duty of yours as a Christian.

“I thank all of you for being here to join us in giving thanks to God.

“Last year 2020, was a very challenging year not only for us in Nigeria, not only for us in Africa but for the whole world.

“The fact that you are alive calls for giving thanks to God. It doesn’t matter which way you look at it, that those whom you know but as a result of Covid-19 are no more here with us not because you are better than they are, more righteous or knowledgeable than they are, it’s just by the grace of God.

“And if God gives you that grace, to still remain on earth, maybe for a purpose and I believe part of the purpose is for you to continue to serve humanity and to serve God. You cannot be a server of God if you cannot give thanks to him.

“The purpose of being here is to perform our duty as Christians, by giving thanks to God.”