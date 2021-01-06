COVID-19: Lagos Don’t Want Another Lockdown — Sanwo-Olu

The surging number of COVID-19 cases has led Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to express serious concerns over the trend in the state.

Recall that on Tuesday night, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that Lagos recorded over 700 cases.

Reacting to this development on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu urged residents in the state to observe measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

He pointed out that the state government was doing everything possible to avoid another lockdown.

Also Read: COVID-19: FG Approves Establishment Of Life-Support Oxygen Plants Nationwide – PTF

Sanwo-Olu said, “There is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact and socialize with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring #COVID19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves and others to the virus.

“We are well into the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, Lagos scarily recorded its highest number of infections in one day (712). We have already recorded a frightening spike in infection cases. This spike brings positive cases to a total of 32,720 in Lagos alone.

“This second wave comes with severe symptoms, and the higher number of positive cases we detect, the higher number of casualties we’re bound to record. We do not want this, but for this to be avoided, we must be intentional and cautious.

“We also do not want to go into another lockdown. It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitize your hands regularly, and practice social distancing.

2021 will only work for us if we take #COVID19 seriously and follow the guidelines laid down by LSMOH. We simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time.”