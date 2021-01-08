COVID-19: More Patients Require Oxygen In Lagos, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed that more COVID-19 patients require oxygen.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known while speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He expressed that the need for oxygen by patients has led his administration to decide to build 10 oxygen tents around the State.

Sanwo-Olu expressed regret that the state remained the epicenter of the COVID-19 in the country.

He also noted that the second wave appeared more infectious than the first.

The governor, therefore, urged the citizens to take responsibility and to know and appreciate that COVID-19 is real.

He also reiterated the need for citizens to obey all the protocols that have been set out for them to obey.