COVID-19: Osun Govt Announces Date For School Resumption

Osun State Government has directed schools in the state to reopen on Monday, January 18, for the continuation of the first term, 2020/2021 academic session.

This was contained in a statement signed by Kehinde Olaniyan, Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education on Tuesday evening.

The statement also directed teachers to resume on Monday, January 11, to prepare for the reopening of schools.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform the General Public particularly parents, guardians, school heads and proprietors of public and private schools that in line with the Federal Government advise on school resumption which is embraced by most states of the federation, the Hon Commissioner for Education, has directed public and private schools (Primary and Secondary) in Osun State to resume schooling for the continuation of 1st term of 2020/2021 academic session on Monday 18th January 2021.”