COVID-19: Schools To Resume January 11: Bayelsa Govt

Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the Bayelsa State Government has directed all primary and secondary schools in the state to resume for the 2020/2021 academic session on Monday, January 11.

The Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah made this known in a statement on Saturday.

He announced that all boarding students were expected to arrive at their schools on Sunday, January 10.

In the same statement, Emelah also directed the management of schools to ensure total adherence to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Bayelsa State joins Kwara and Abia States to fix January 11, 2021 as date for school resumption.